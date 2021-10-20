Cardinals kicker Matt Prater named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Engaged to Fiance Brett 4 Months After Going Instagram Official
Scottsdale Stars Christian Kirk, Byron Murphy Save Cardinals From Ugly Upset
Should You Think About Investing in The Joint Corp. (JYNT)?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
I've Moved 6 Times in 6 Years—Here Are the Moving Tips You Absolutely Need to Know
Utah boys win PGA Jr. League Championship in their debut
Crust Simply Italian to open third Valley location in Gilbert next year
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Scottsdale Area Red Cross Blood Drives Coming Up Soon
Supply chain issues impact local business
Man in critical condition after shooting outside Scottsdale restaurant; suspect in custody
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Problems persist for some PNC customers in Arizona following BBVA acquisition
Woman killed in suspected DUI crash on Loop 202 offramp in Scottsdale
Where To Drop Off Unused Prescription Drugs In Scottsdale
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Giants prospect Luciano homers twice in fall league game
Winning $1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Scottsdale Will Soon Expire
Must win? Saguaro on the outside of the Open Div. playoffs at No. 9, faces No. 8 Horizon
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Cardinals kicker Matt Prater named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Dana Scott, The Arizona Republic - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
The 15-year veteran kicker was honored for his 13 points scored in the Cardinals' 37-14 Week 6 road win over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Man who fatally shot federal agent inside Amtrak train in Arizona faced charges in California
No sentence reduction for Arizona man convicted in 2015 Texas attack
Key stats from Arizona football's loss against Colorado
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL