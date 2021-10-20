Cardinals Practice Notebook: Zach Ertz is Here
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Nonprofit public affairs news website formed by former mayor to partner with Missouri State
Increase for food and shelter in Hampden County
'Ultimate warrior': Rutgers-bound quarterback leaves indelible mark at Springfield High
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Nonprofit public affairs news website formed by former mayor to partner with Missouri State
What does human trafficking look like in rural Missouri?
‘I can’t imagine he was anything more than curious:’ Springfield Cardinals player bit by bear
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Which Springfield bars and restaurants are breaking out the heaters to keep patios open?
Nonprofit public affairs news website formed by former mayor to partner with Missouri State
What does human trafficking look like in rural Missouri?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Nonprofit public affairs news website formed by former mayor to partner with Missouri State
Learning American culture through tailgate and football
‘I can’t imagine he was anything more than curious:’ Springfield Cardinals player bit by bear
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Cardinals Practice Notebook: Zach Ertz is Here
Alex Weiner - Sports Illustrated on MSN.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
The Cardinals took the practice field without several players due to COVID-19, but recently acquired tight end Zach Ertz was in uniform.
Read Full Story on si.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Man who fatally shot federal agent inside Amtrak train in Arizona faced charges in California
No sentence reduction for Arizona man convicted in 2015 Texas attack
Key stats from Arizona football's loss against Colorado
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL