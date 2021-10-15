Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb ruled out with calf injury
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb ruled out with calf injury
Jake Trotter - ESPN
10/15/21
After suffering a calf injury late in Week 5, Browns Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Read Full Story on espn.com
