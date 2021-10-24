Club Championships 2021: Fury Nearly Felled, Survive Against Fabulous Phoenix (Women's Semifinal)
Club Championships 2021: Fury Nearly Felled, Survive Against Fabulous Phoenix (Women's Semifinal)
Jenna Weiner - Ultiworld
10/24/21
Veteran leaders came up big for San Francisco, but Raleigh emphatically announced their arrival amongst the division's title contenders.
Read Full Story on ultiworld.com
