Coastal becomes bowl eligible with road win at Arkansas State
Coastal becomes bowl eligible with road win at Arkansas State
Ian Livingston Brooking
[email protected]
- MyHorryNews.com
10/8/21
The Chanticleers remain undefeated with a 52-20 win at Arkansas State, becoming bowl eligible for the second consecutive season.
