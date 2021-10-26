College basketball: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Smith tabbed first-team All-Southland
College basketball: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Smith tabbed first-team All-Southland
Quinton Martinez - The Corpus Christi Caller Times on MSN.com
10/26/21
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi guard Myles Smith was tabbed first-team All-Southland Conference by the league on Tuesday.
Read Full Story on caller.com
