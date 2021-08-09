The Colorado Rockies said they are investigating after a racial slur was used by a fan during an at-bat by Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson , who is Black, on Sunday at Coors Field.



Microphones on the Bally Sports Florida telecast picked up a fan who appeared to be yelling the N-word multiple times after the second pitch during Brinson's at-bat in the ninth inning of the Rockies' 13-8 win . (Editor's note: Monday, the team said a fan did not use racial slurs and was instead trying to get the attention of the team's mascot, Dinger).



"The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins' Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today's game," the team said in a statement after the game. "Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident.



"The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field."



Fans had started to fill the lower deck of Coors Field in the late innings, moving closer for a postgame concert that was part of a Faith Day celebration.



Team officials weren't able to debrief ushers in the area where the fan shouted the slur until after the concert ended about an hour later.



Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer told The Associated Press via text message that "neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted."



"We brought the matter to the attention of the Rockies. How the matter is being handled, I would have to defer to them," Latimer told The AP.



MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark said in a statement on Sunday night that "we have to continue to work together to ensure that racism is never tolerated on or off the field."



"While many are truly committed to respect and equality for all, the abhorrent racial animus displayed today highlights that there is still much work to be done," he said.



Brinson is in the midst of his fourth season with the Marlins. The 27-year-old went 2-for-4 in Sunday's game with two RBIs, and he's batting .261 on the season.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

