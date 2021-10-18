Crunch Time: Biden Faces Critical Next Two Weeks for Agenda
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
These Kwik Trip 'superfans' had their wedding photo shoot at the convenience store
Cardinals' winning streak continues to grow
When a Grocery Store Moves Into a Macy's
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Through the Years: This week in Milton, 25 to 90 years ago
Rock County considers creating facility to house violent sex offenders
Agrace: Thrift holiday pop-up shop opens October 28
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
G.O.P plans emphasize partisan control, not fairness, just as in 2011
Through the Years: This week in Milton, 25 to 90 years ago
Sun Prairie preps for playoffs
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Through the Years: This week in Milton, 25 to 90 years ago
Agrace: Thrift holiday pop-up shop opens October 28
Rodgers throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Packers beat Bears 24-14
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Crunch Time: Biden Faces Critical Next Two Weeks for Agenda
Sara Marcus - Hamodia
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
President Joe Biden is entering a crucial two weeks for his ambitious agenda, racing to conclude contentious congressional negotiations ahead of both
Read Full Story on hamodia.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
A deal on the Democratic package could be days away, according to Connecticut's U.S. senators
Invasive spotted lanternfly insect population found in Cheshire
Late-night complaints lead to four arrests, seizure of ghost gun in Waterbury
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL