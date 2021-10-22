Dakota Luther, Luca Urlando Sweep Butterfly Races as Georgia Beats North Carolina
Dakota Luther, Luca Urlando Sweep Butterfly Races as Georgia Beats North Carolina
David Rieder - Swimming World
10/22/21
Georgia veterans Gabi Fa'Amausili, Dakota Luther, Zoie Hartman Jake Magahey, Luca Urlando & Andrew Abruzzo were impressive against UNC.
Read Full Story on swimmingworldmagazine.com
