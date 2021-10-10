Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott closes strong vs. Giants after 'fog' of injury anniversary lifts
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Cantab nears a reopening with band slate that brings Chicken Slacks back to Thursdays
Senior Spotlight: Mountainside HS golfer to play with older sister at Weber State
Mary Cain Sues Nike, Coach Alberto Salazar For $20 Million
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Miamisburg upsets No. 2 Springfield with touchdown, conversion in final seconds
Hobson's Choice: Kicking Back At 3-2 As Lions Loom For Bengals
Salem Halloween 2021: Are masks required? Do I need to be vaccinated against COVID to visit?
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Oregon is not becoming a superpower; the right USC hire changes everything
MFA Oil refurbishes propane tanks to make up for steel shortage
Voter guide: What to know about bonds at Battle Creek Public, Pennfield and Marshall
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
What Oregon’s vaccine deadline means for senior care
Vaccine mandates stoked fears of labor shortages. But hospitals across US say they’re working.
NWS to survey damage in Highland County following storms
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The Cantab nears a reopening with band slate that brings Chicken Slacks back to Thursdays
Five Takeaways: No. 9 Oregon Beats California 24-17
Miamisburg upsets No. 2 Springfield with touchdown, conversion in final seconds
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott closes strong vs. Giants after 'fog' of injury anniversary lifts
Todd Archer - ESPN
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Dak Prescott admitted that the memory of his injury suffered last year against the Giants played a part in his slow start.
Read Full Story on espn.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Granderson: Looking for opposing perspectives on the Holocaust? Try Texas
Texas Republicans Set To Pass New Congressional Maps
Texas A&M Men's Tennis Sends Three Into Quarterfinals at ITA Texas Regional
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL