The city shoots its shot, but will it ultimately score the goal?

This past weekend, Washington, D.C., showcased everything it has to offer as it attempted to become the host city of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On Sunday afternoon, a delegation from the FIFA World Cup visited the nation's capital as part of its global sightseeing tour of every city bidding to host the upcoming tournament. According to the people who love the city the most, D.C. has everything FIFA needs to host a glorious World Cup event.

“Hosting big events is what we do,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told the delegation during a press event at the International Spy Museum. "It will be an experience that no one will want to miss,” Bowser said. “We think it’s the perfect marriage to bring the world’s greatest sporting event to the nation’s Capitol on the Fourth of July for the nation’s birthday."

The delegation, which consisted of 24 individuals, toured D.C. and made stops at sites where key FIFA events could take place. This included FedEx Field, the proposed site for the World Cup matches, and the National Mall, which is where the FIFA World Cup FanFest watch parties would take place. Other local areas included Audi Field, Georgetown University, Segra Field, the Fields at RFK Campus, and Maryland SoccerPlex.

We offer sincere gratitude to @FIFAWorldCup and @ussoccer for visiting Washington, DC and allowing us to share our vision for DC2026.



Together, we have the opportunity to create an unforgettable experience in our nation's capital in 2026. We look forward to partnering with you. — DC2026 World Cup Bid (@dc2026) September 20, 2021

People from all across the city spoke out in favor of D.C.'s bid for the games, including the President of Business Operations for the capitols' soccer team, D.C. United, Danita Johnson. She said, "There is no city like D.C., and FIFA fans from around the globe will experience a FIFA World Cup like no other." Former Washington Spirit Assistant Coach Briana Scurry also stated, "The men’s World Cup in 2026 would do a great disservice if D.C. wasn’t the flagship city for this tournament."

If selected, D.C. would become the U.S. city with the most World Cups under its belt. "We've already hosted three FIFA World Cups, Olympic Soccer, and more USNT matches than any other city in the U.S. and we're ready to do it again," Mayor Bowser said.

The year 2026 also marks the nation's 250th birthday, making D.C. one of the best places to be during the summer of the World Cup games. Fans can follow the city's journey to the World Cup through its official FIFA Bid Twitter account, @dc2026. Here, everyone can keep track of the games and be the first to learn of any new host city updates.

