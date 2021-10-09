Defense leads way for Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln on Biegel HOF induction night
Zac Bellman, The Daily Tribune - Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune
10/9/21
Defense led the way for Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in a win over Marshfield as Vince Biegel was inducted into the LHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
Read Full Story on wisconsinrapidstribune.com
