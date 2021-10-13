Devine ready to reprise double act with Mooney
Devine ready to reprise double act with Mooney
Laura Jolly - Cricket Australia
10/13/21
With three big recruits, the Perth Scorchers are well placed to feature in the business end of the season once more
Read Full Story on cricket.com.au
