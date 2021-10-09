Digest: Mickelson leads in Champions golf tourney
Digest: Mickelson leads in Champions golf tourney
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch
10/9/21
Phil Mickelson needed only three holes to go from lagging behind to seizing control with an eagle-birdie-birdie stretch that carried him to a 5-under 67 and a two-shot lead Saturday
Read Full Story on stltoday.com
