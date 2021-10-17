Division II football: Five takeaways from St. Thomas' 28-21 win over Plymouth
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Wednesday AM update: Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures – a welcome change arrives in Colorado!
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Football games to watch: Rye football gets major test at home vs. No. 3 Florence
Wednesday AM update: Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures – a welcome change arrives in Colorado!
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Get Your Fright On This Weekend at The Telluride Horror Show
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Division II football: Five takeaways from St. Thomas' 28-21 win over Plymouth
Brandon Brown, Seacoastonline.com - Seacoastonline.com
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Quarterback Michael Skowron scored on two 1-yard touchdown runs and the St. Thomas Aquinas won its sixth straight game with a 28-21 win over Plymouth.
Read Full Story on seacoastonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'Bleeding Green' and breaking barriers at Central High School: Introducing Principal Roukey
Groups: New Mexico needs to fund more conservation projects
Grealish could face questioning in Mendy rape case
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL