"Do you go to any Jazz games?" - Salt Lake City reporter unknowingly asks Jordan Clarkson if he follows the Utah Jazz
"Do you go to any Jazz games?" - Salt Lake City reporter unknowingly asks Jordan Clarkson if he follows the Utah Jazz
Siddhant Gupta - Sportskeeda
9/25/21
Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz is a key member of the lineup and the reigning Sixth Man of the Year in the NBA.
Read Full Story on sportskeeda.com
