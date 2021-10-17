Edwards leads Wilmington past Kennedy Catholic
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Your Guide to Hawaiʻi 2021 Halloween Events
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Your Guide to Hawaiʻi 2021 Halloween Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Edwards leads Wilmington past Kennedy Catholic
By ED FARRELL THE (SHARON) HERALD - New Castle News
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Luke Edwards scored five touchdowns and Tyler Mikulin tallied twice, leading Wilmington High's football team to a 55-14 District 10, Region 1-2A rout of Kennedy Catholic on Saturday night.
Read Full Story on ncnewsonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Opioid crisis continues across North Carolina
Stephon Gilmore's 'homecoming' gives Carolina Panthers and Football City USA a boost
North Carolina bill to limit governor's emergency powers passes legislature
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL