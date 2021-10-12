EKU Men's Basketball releases non-conference schedule
EKU Men's Basketball releases non-conference schedule
Courtney Layne Brewer - WYMT
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
After kicking off the campaign against Georgetown College, the Colonels will host Ohio Valley University on Nov. 11. Eastern Kentucky will travel to face Milwaukee on Nov. 13.
Read Full Story on wymt.com
