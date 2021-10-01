[]
Final Pregame Thoughts: Duke v. North Carolina
The battle for the Victory Bell will take place earlier than usual this season, but the change in scheduling priority won't damper importance of Saturday's game for either Duke or North Carolina. Outside of being able to ring the rivalry game's audible trophy - something North Carolina has done in back to back seasons - the winner of this latest match-up will have a chance to either solidify momentum (Duke) or bounce back from a disappointing and uneven early season start (North Carolina).