Flyin' Miners! UTEP one win away from bowl eligibility with 26-14 win at Southern Miss
Flyin' Miners! UTEP one win away from bowl eligibility with 26-14 win at Southern Miss
Staff Report - El Paso Herald-Post
10/10/21
UTEP is one victory away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time in seven years, after the Miner defense ruled the day once again .
Read Full Story on elpasoheraldpost.com
