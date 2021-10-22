Football: Bucks Outlast Arrows 20-13
Football: Bucks Outlast Arrows 20-13
- Yankton Press & Dakotan
10/22/21
The Yankton Bucks virtually assured themselves a first-round home playoff football game with a 20-13 victory over Watertown in the regular season finale for both squads.
Read Full Story on yankton.net
