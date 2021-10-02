Former Tennessee basketball captain Major Wingate dies at 37
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Kentucky National Guard to be deployed to Jennie Stuart
State Sending National Guard To JSMC For Assistance
Gov. Bill Lee celebrates with Dickson’s Stewart Builder Supply on 100 years in business
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Gov. Bill Lee celebrates with Dickson’s Stewart Builder Supply on 100 years in business
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Former Tennessee basketball captain Major Wingate dies at 37
@GrantRamey - 247 Sports
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Former Tennessee basketball captain Major Wingate has died at the age of 37. The Vols on Saturday announced the death of Wingate, who played three seasons at Tennessee
Read Full Story on 247sports.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Wofford drops heartbreaker at ETSU 27-21
ETSU earns best start since 1969 with victory over Wofford
ETSU finds the back of net, misses win column in 3-3 tie against Wofford
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL