Fargo Shanley has played in five state championship matches, but none since 2016, and none of the players on this year's team had played in a state tournament. You'd never know it. Shanley's Peter Noah scored his first goal of the season on a header in the first half and the Deacons played solid defense and got help from the Rotary Field equipment to earn a 1-0 win over Grand Forks Red River in Friday's first North Dakota state boys soccer tournament championship semifinal.