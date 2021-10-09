[]
Grand Forks Red River fall 1-0 to Shanley in state boys soccer tournament semifinal round
Fargo Shanley has played in five state championship matches, but none since 2016, and none of the players on this year's team had played in a state tournament. You'd never know it. Shanley's Peter Noah scored his first goal of the season on a header in the first half and the Deacons played solid defense and got help from the Rotary Field equipment to earn a 1-0 win over Grand Forks Red River in Friday's first North Dakota state boys soccer tournament championship semifinal.