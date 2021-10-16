High School scores for Friday, Oct. 15: Old Rochester captures golf championship
High School scores for Friday, Oct. 15: Old Rochester captures golf championship
Standard-Times staff - southcoasttoday.com
10/16/21
Old Rochester finished first with a score of 303; Dighton-Rehoboth came second with 323; and Seekonk finished third with 346.
Read Full Story on southcoasttoday.com
