The Canadian forward submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

On Monday the 18th, it was announced that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane was suspended without pay for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card and violating the NHL's vaccination requirements. While "Captain Logan Couture and coach Bob Boughner said they have not spoken with Kane since the suspension was announced," according to NBC Sports, at least one teammate has spoken up, with defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic reportedly commenting on the situation.

Vlasic, on Kane: "He put himself in this situation. He has personal stuff to handle; on our side, we’ll concentrate on hockey." (HT @SO_Lorange): — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 19, 2021

NBC Sports reported that "Kane will not count against the salary cap while he is suspended, which will result in the Sharks getting about $1.7 million in cap relief," where 9 News said that money would be "going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund." He has not appealed the suspension.

NBC Sports speculated that the Sharks might like to break with Kane, especially after Kane's bankruptcy troubles earlier this year also threatened their contract, but said that Chris Johnson of the Sports Network (TSN) reported:

"One option they don’t have is the possibility of terminating what’s remaining on Evander Kane’s contract. Two sources confirm that the CBA won’t allow for that to happen once Evander has cleared the suspension. Essentially, it’s because the punishment he received here, the 21 games for the COVID-19 protocol violation, is the punishment and so it puts San Jose in a bit of a tough spot. I don’t get the sense, at all, that they’ve decided how they’ll proceed going forward here. Perhaps at some point he’s waived and sent to the AHL, maybe they try to pay him to stay home. I think a trade will be pretty difficult at this point in time, but certainly, they can’t terminate that contract."

It remains to be seen what becomes of Kane and the Sharks, but one thing's for certain: you won't see Kane on the ice until November 30—at least.

