How has Michigan football changed the culture this year? New leadership council may be key
How has Michigan football changed the culture this year? New leadership council may be key
Michael Cohen, Detroit Free Press - Detroit Free Press
10/12/21
For weeks, Michigan football's players have spoken about a culture change ahead of the 2021 season. They're starting to explain what that means.
Read Full Story on freep.com
