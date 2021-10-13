'I hate Alabama': Nashville native's new song makes waves
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Île-de-France Mobilités: bendy e-buses for Paris
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'I hate Alabama': Nashville native's new song makes waves
Nikki Burdine - WKRN
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
A Nashville country music singer’s new song is making waves across the country – specifically with SEC football fans. Conner Smith is a Nashville native and his latest song, “I
Read Full Story on wkrn.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
What Coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee Players Said About Facing Alabama
Mobile city officials respond to Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting
Hoover residents deluge City Council with flooding complaints
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL