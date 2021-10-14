'I wanted to be here': Bills NCB Taron Johnson talks contract extension
'I wanted to be here': Bills NCB Taron Johnson talks contract extension
Katherine Fitzgerald - Buffalo News
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
On Saturday, the Bills signed Johnson to a three-year contract extension through 2024. The next night, Johnson recorded a career-high 12 tackles.
Read Full Story on buffalonews.com
