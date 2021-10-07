INH closure is moving forward
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
New Kids On The Block bring 'The Mixtape Tour 2022' to Buffalo with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opens in Los Angeles
Broadway Is Back, Baby! 'Wicked,' 'Hamilton,' and More Return to the Stage on Tuesday!
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
NY Online Casinos & Gambling Sites
NYFF 2021: Hit the Road, Unclenching the Fists, The Girl and the Spider
Micah Parsons gets chance to show Giants what they’re missing
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Atlanta Falcons' Calvin Ridley won't travel to London for game vs. New York Jets
Life imitating art at New York City's most famous firehouse, thanks to 'Ghostbusters' fans
What they're saying | NFL analysts share their opinions on the surging Bills
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Atlanta Falcons' Calvin Ridley won't travel to London for game vs. New York Jets
Life imitating art at New York City's most famous firehouse, thanks to 'Ghostbusters' fans
What they're saying | NFL analysts share their opinions on the surging Bills
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Life imitating art at New York City's most famous firehouse, thanks to 'Ghostbusters' fans
Rochester Riverside Convention Center back to hosting events, music conferences
Riverhead Town Board unanimously votes to ban puppy mills
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
INH closure is moving forward
Jennifer Osborn - Ellsworth American
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
DEER ISLE — Island Nursing Home (INH) is definitely closing, Executive Director Matthew Trombley confirmed last week. The initial announcement of the
Read Full Story on ellsworthamerican.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
How important your Maine farmland is depends on its soil
UNO hockey ready for 'another tough test' against Maine
Is the Decision to Receive COVID-19 Vaccination for Each Person's Conscience to Judge?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL