Inland football roundup: Chino Hills tops Rancho Cucamonga in Baseline League action
.
Inland football roundup: Chino Hills tops Rancho Cucamonga in Baseline League action
Eric-Paul Johnson - The Press-Enterprise
10/10/21
Chino Hills scored 20 unanswered points to score the program’s first victory over Rancho Cucamonga since 2015.
Read Full Story on pe.com
