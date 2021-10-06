Interview with the Vampire TV series: filming begins in December
Interview with the Vampire TV series: filming begins in December
Cody Hamman - JoBlo.com
10/6/21
AMC's eight-part Interview with the Vampire TV series is scheduled to begin filming in New Orleans this December. Coming to AMC in 2022
Read Full Story on joblo.com
