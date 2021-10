Is Rafael Devers injured? Boston Red Sox 3B looks to have arm issue, but Alex Cora says 'Not everybody is 100% right now'

If Rafael Devers is dealing with an arm or wrist injury, the Red Sox aren’t acknowledging it. Devers was 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Boston’s 5-0 Game 1 loss to the Rays on Thursday and appeared to be experiencing discomfort with his right wrist or arm.