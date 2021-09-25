Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson gets hilarious interview by Salt Lake City reporter
Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson gets hilarious interview by Salt Lake City reporter
by Manila Bulletin Sports - Manila Bulletin
9/25/21
Filipino-American and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson went unrecognized by a local tv reporter in Salt Lake City in a hilarious interview about the team.
Read Full Story on mb.com.ph
