Jets acquire QB Joe Flacco in trade with Eagles
.
Jets acquire QB Joe Flacco in trade with Eagles
Grant Gordon - NFL
10/25/21
The Jets are acquiring veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in a trade with the Eagles, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
