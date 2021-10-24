Jimmies Fall to Briar Cliff in Heartbreaker
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Elyria: More than 20 local authors attend Garford Arts and Literary Fest
Lorain Council votes for verbal warning for Shawver
Elyria: Book store and craft shop are home for art
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Elyria: More than 20 local authors attend Garford Arts and Literary Fest
Lorain Steelemen youth football team prepares for championship
SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAMPION: NEIGHBORHOOD ALLIANCE
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Lorain County Board of Elections to update pollbooks, increase staff
Elyria: More than 20 local authors attend Garford Arts and Literary Fest
‘Grandson’ scammer attempts to get $20,000 from resident: Bay Village Police Blotter
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
SocksPLUS donation drive benefits county’s homeless population: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Samantha Fish in Northeast Ohio this weekend for shows at Lorain Palace, Kent Stage
These adorable kitties want to be crowned Northeast Ohio’s Cutest Cat: Get to know Lando - Ozzy (photos)
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Jimmies Fall to Briar Cliff in Heartbreaker
Jarin Matheny - News Dakota
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
A back and forth battle at Rollie Greeno Field saw the University of Jamestown football team come up just short as Briar Cliff defeated the Jimmies 41-38 on Saturday
Read Full Story on newsdakota.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
NHL DRAFT: Rising to challenges has marked Judd Caulfield's road to the NHL Draft
UND Defense Dominates 2nd Half In 34-10 Homecoming Win
Jimmies Outlast Comets, Improve to 2-0
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL