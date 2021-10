Kao Dirichi Goes From From Nigeria To Starting Center For UT Arlington Mavs, Along With Viral Video For The Ages

Kao Dirichi (pronounced K-O), who has created the buzz, says “the dunk coach for the NBA dunk contest….we text and he says I can’t wait til you get here”. The NBA….three letters Kao Dirichi never dreamed of when he moved as a youngster from Nigeria to Mesquite.