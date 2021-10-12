Kentucky's Only Democratic Congressman Won't Run for Re-Election in 2022
Kentucky's Only Democratic Congressman Won't Run for Re-Election in 2022
Rebecca Klapper - Newsweek on MSN.com
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
"After every election, I was asked how long I intended to serve, but I never had an answer. Today I do. This term will be my last," Rep. John Yarmuth said.
Read Full Story on newsweek.com
