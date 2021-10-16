Knicks Rumors: Brandon Knight Agrees to Contract with New York
Knicks Rumors: Brandon Knight Agrees to Contract with New York
Paul Kasabian - Bleacher Report
10/16/21
shares
Free-agent guard Brandon Knight reportedly signed with the New York Knicks on Saturday, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated. Knight has averaged 14.1 points on
Read Full Story on bleacherreport.com
