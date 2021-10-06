Lancer Women Sixth At Midway Point Of GPAC Golf Tourney
Lancer Women Sixth At Midway Point Of GPAC Golf Tourney
- Yankton Press & Dakotan
10/6/21
Mount Marty slipped out of its tie for fifth and into sixth place at the midway point of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championships. Round two
