LBI double homicide suspect charged with additional weapons offenses
LBI double homicide suspect charged with additional weapons offenses
Erik Larsen, Asbury Park Press - app.com
10/21/21
Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, was charged on Oct. 5, with two counts of murder in the deaths of John Enders, 87, and Francoise Pitoy, 75, in Surf City.
