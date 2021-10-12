Local Roundup: Moravia girls soccer beats Tioga
Local Roundup: Moravia girls soccer beats Tioga
The Citizen staff - Auburn Citizen
10/12/21
Lynnae Russell led the Moravia girl soccer team with three goals and an assist as the Blue Devils beat Tioga 5-2 on Tuesday afternoon.
