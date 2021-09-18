LOCAL ROUNDUP: Spartans soccer keeps undefeated streak alive
LOCAL ROUNDUP: Spartans soccer keeps undefeated streak alive
SUN SPORTS STAFF - Arizona Daily Sun
9/18/21
Northland Preparatory Academy girls soccer scored another win Thursday, defeating 2A power St. Johns 1-0 on the road, winning seven consecutive matches to begin the 2021 season.
