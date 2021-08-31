The annual sports and entertainment festival is celebrating 59 years!

This year's East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) was back in full swing last weekend, and the 757 was well represented. After having to scale back considerably last year, the festival returned with days of surf, skate, and volleyball events (not to mention the music, food, and afterparties). After 59 years, the event remains the longest, continually run surf championship in the world.

After a week of competition, the Pacifico Pro Men’s Final was won by Dylan Hord, from Huntington Beach, California. The rest of Coastal Edge's championship, however, consisted of mostly locals, all of whom are 14 years old or younger. Most notably, the winner of the Women's Pro Final was Virginia Beach native Sunny Barton, who is herself, 14.

Also among the winners were Carter Baum and Cose Stoyanoff, both 14. Baum was the winner of the Groms Longboard event, and Stoyanoff won the Groms Shortboard. Both made it to the quarter-finals in the Pro Men's Event. Quick side note- in case you were wondering- 'grom' is short for 'grommet' and is slang for a kid who surfs or skates.

“Kids are getting really good ... It’s so cool and gets us pumped up that all the little groms are just ripping, said Carter Baum.

Not to be outdone, 9-year-old Story Martinez, also from Virginia Beach, brought home eight medals and nearly her weight in prize bags! Martinez told the Virginian Pilot that she thinks of surfing as "a second home," and that she loves "being in the ocean ... It makes me feel really good.”

It's possible that the pandemic affected the attendance this year (of both competitors and spectators alike); but the entertainment and vendors were ready and willing, the festival was a success, and- considering the ages of the participants- the future is looking very bright.

Were you able to make it to Coastal Edge's ECSC this year? Tell us all about it in the comments!