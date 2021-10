Logan Webb pitches the San Francisco Giants to a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of their NLDS

Logan Webb struck out 10 while pitching masterfully in his postseason debut, Buster Posey hit a two-run homer that held up and the 107-win San Francisco Giants blanked the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in the opener of their National League Division Series.