Longhorns Wire staff predictions for Texas vs. Oklahoma
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Cambridge Schools Approve Student Vaccine Mandate
Massachusetts State Police looking into video allegedly showing off-duty trooper fighting several women
The Forbes 400: 15 Massachusetts Billionaires Made The Cut
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
World War II-Era Eatery Closing In October: Patch PM
Headed to watch or run in the 2021 Boston Marathon? Here’s what doctors say you should know about your risk of COVID-19.
Candidate Profile: Kevin Meaney For Woburn Alderman Ward 1
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Indigo Technologies Wants to Make Lightweight Electric Cars for Gig Economy Workers
Mass. man who faked his death gets 5 years in pandemic loan fraud case
Country legends Diamond Rio, local singer/songwriter McCubbin perform at Clark State PAC
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Indigo Technologies Wants to Make Lightweight Electric Cars for Gig Economy Workers
Mass. man who faked his death gets 5 years in pandemic loan fraud case
Is Rafael Devers injured? Boston Red Sox 3B looks to have arm issue, but Alex Cora says ‘Not everybody is 100% right now’
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Massachusetts state trooper is suspended after video shows him fighting with women while off-duty
‘It’s challenging’: Mass. school districts scrambling to find food for students amid nationwide supply chain shortages
Is Celtics-Sixers a rivalry? Richardson shares amusing perspective
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Longhorns Wire staff predictions for Texas vs. Oklahoma
Cami Griffin - USA Today on MSN.com
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
Oklahoma is favored -3.5 in this matchup courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. How confident is our staff that Texas can pull off the win?
Read Full Story on longhornswire.usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Eyes on Texas: Peter Gardere's 4-0 mark against Oklahoma makes him a Hall of Honor shoo-in
Game Prediction: #6 Oklahoma vs #21 Texas
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or an Ingenious Idea?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL