Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox win a 'grinder battle' vs. the Texas Rangers 7-2 to take 2 of 3 in the series

Lucas Giolito allowed one run on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk in 5⅓ innings in the Chicago White Sox's 7-2 victory against the Texas Rangers on Sunday at Globe Life Field. The team's magic number for clinching the American League Central is four.