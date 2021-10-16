Manchin criticizes 'out of stater' Sanders for op ed in West Virginia
Manchin criticizes 'out of stater' Sanders for op ed in West Virginia
Harriet Alexander - Daily Mail on MSN.com
10/16/21
Bernie Sanders, senator for Vermont, took the highly unusual step on Friday of publishing an op ed in the main newspaper in West Virginia, home state of Senator Joe Manchin.
