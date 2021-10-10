Marco Wilson Active; Beachum, Edmonds, Williams Active
Marco Wilson Active; Beachum, Edmonds, Williams Active
Howard Balzer - Sports Illustrated
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
The Cardinals have only three cornerbacks active for Sunday’s game, but RT Kelvin Beachum, RB Chase Edmonds and TE Maxx Williams are active.
Read Full Story on si.com
