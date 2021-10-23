Marissa Holm, Evan Caudy place in top 5; Lexington boys win Class B state
Marissa Holm, Evan Caudy place in top 5; Lexington boys win Class B state
Jake Dreilinger - North Platte Telegraph
10/23/21
Holm's performance of 19:12.9 helped the Bulldogs come in 11th. The boys came in 10th thanks to Evan Caudy’s third-place finish at 16:00.8.
