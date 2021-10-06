Matchup Preview: Oregon State Offense vs Washington State Defense
Matchup Preview: Oregon State Offense vs Washington State Defense
@carterbahns - 247 Sports
10/6/21
Today at BeaverBlitz, we preview the game with a look at how Oregon State’s offense matches up against the Washington State defense.
Read Full Story on 247sports.com
